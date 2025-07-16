GERMAN ROLLING STOCK - NEIGETECHNIK NTA EVNO

Date de publication: 12 mai 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBAYERISCHE EISENBAHNGESELLSCHAFT MIT BESCHRAENKTER HAFTUNG,FREISTAAT BAYERN
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the acquisition of bimodal rolling stock (electric, battery powered) with tilting technology to operate on two regional passenger rail transport networks in the Southwest and Northeast of Bavaria (Neigetechnik Allgaeu "NTA" and Expressverkehr Nordostbayern "EVNO") under public service contracts.
Objectifs
The aim is to increase the supply and quality of the passenger transport services as well as promote travel by rail, thus reducing the use of road transport and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the EU objectives, the project promotes sustainable transport.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Aspects environnementaux
The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock. Acquisition of rolling stock is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). By promoting the modal shift from road to rail, the project will generate environmental benefits
Passation des marchés
The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Approuvé - 16/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).