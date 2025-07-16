VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS

Date de publication: 23 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierUAB VILNIAUS VYSTYMO KOMPANIJA
Lieu
Description
The project concerns the construction and operation of 9 educational institutions in Vilnius City, Lithuania.
Objectifs
The project is aligned with the objectives of the European Education Area as it addresses a suboptimal investment situation in education infrastructure in the City of Vilnius. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Secteur(s)
- Éducation - Enseignement
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 85 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 176 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Environmental and Social Policy, compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be verified during appraisal. The operation is not located in or near Natura 2000 sites.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Signé - 15/01/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).