VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS

Référence: 20240612

Date de publication: 23 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UAB VILNIAUS VYSTYMO KOMPANIJA

The project concerns the construction and operation of 9 educational institutions in Vilnius City, Lithuania.

Objectifs

The project is aligned with the objectives of the European Education Area as it addresses a suboptimal investment situation in education infrastructure in the City of Vilnius. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 85 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 176 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Environmental and Social Policy, compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be verified during appraisal. The operation is not located in or near Natura 2000 sites.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 15/01/2026