DANSKE BANK PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE

Date de publication: 23 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierDANSKE BANK A/S
Lieu
Description
This is an underlying operation under the Pan-EU Wind Power Package Risk Sharing project (n. 2023-0650), which will be implemented as an unfunded partial delegation risk-sharing transaction with the financial intermediary. This lending envelope will support Danske Bank A/S in enabling new investments in wind energy across the European Union (EU) by providing guarantees for advance payments and performance bonds linked to supply contracts issued by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of wind equipment. Projects to be financed may cover turbines, grid interconnector infrastructure, cables, transformer stations, substations and, potentially, sub-contractors.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the EU-based wind industry value chain (including grid interconnectors) through the provision of EIB guarantees for advance payments and/or performance bonds to be provided by wind industry OEMs to project promoters and energy performance contractors. By specifically addressing the increasing bottleneck associated with the provision of commercial guarantees to the OEMs, the operation will enable to increase the strategic technology manufacturing capacity of wind energy OEM suppliers in the EU. This enabling effect will help support the proper functioning and access to finance of the entire wind-energy supply chain and will, in turn, accelerate the deployment of additional renewable energy generation capacity.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 4000 million
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
