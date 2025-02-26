ENEDIS TRANSITION AND ADAPTATION (PHASE 2)

Référence: 20240597

Date de publication: 26 février 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ENEDIS

The current project is a follow-up of the ENEDIS Transition and Adaptation (Phase 1) project. Phase 2 will finance investments to connect renewable energy sources and batteries as well as to increase the network resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the investments needed to increase the renewable capacity and strengthen the network to make it more resilient to climate change.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1322 million

Aspects environnementaux

The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 20 kV. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social (E&S) policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's E&S standards and requirements.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 17/07/2025