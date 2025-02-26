ENEDIS TRANSITION AND ADAPTATION (PHASE 2)

Date de publication: 26 février 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierENEDIS
Lieu
Description
The current project is a follow-up of the ENEDIS Transition and Adaptation (Phase 1) project. Phase 2 will finance investments to connect renewable energy sources and batteries as well as to increase the network resilience to the impacts of climate change.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the investments needed to increase the renewable capacity and strengthen the network to make it more resilient to climate change.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1322 million
Aspects environnementaux
The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 20 kV. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social (E&S) policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's E&S standards and requirements.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Signé - 17/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).