ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM - SUB SAHARAN AFRICA

Date de publication: 8 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierIPT POWERTECH GROUP (HOLDING) SAL
Lieu
Description
The project will finance energy efficiency projects developed by IPT Powertech in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Objectifs
The aim is to modernise the energy facilities serving cellular telecommunications towers and datacentres across several countries in the Region.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Aspects environnementaux
Each facility to be financed will likely be very small and should have very little negative impact on the environment. However, the developer will be contractually bound to carry out the works and ensure maintenance activities in accordance with the national legislation in force and the principles of the European directives. The implementation of the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The cumulative impact could instead generate significant environmental benefits. The project, which involves the installation of solar panel and battery power systems to complement or replace diesel generators, is expected to save fuel (diesel) and reduce CO2 emissions.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 20/02/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).