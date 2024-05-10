ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM - SUB SAHARAN AFRICA

Référence: 20240510

Date de publication: 8 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

IPT POWERTECH GROUP (HOLDING) SAL

The project will finance energy efficiency projects developed by IPT Powertech in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Objectifs

The aim is to modernise the energy facilities serving cellular telecommunications towers and datacentres across several countries in the Region.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Aspects environnementaux

Each facility to be financed will likely be very small and should have very little negative impact on the environment. However, the developer will be contractually bound to carry out the works and ensure maintenance activities in accordance with the national legislation in force and the principles of the European directives. The implementation of the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The cumulative impact could instead generate significant environmental benefits. The project, which involves the installation of solar panel and battery power systems to complement or replace diesel generators, is expected to save fuel (diesel) and reduce CO2 emissions.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 20/02/2025