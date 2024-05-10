Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM - SUB SAHARAN AFRICA

Référence: 20240510
Date de publication: 8 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

IPT POWERTECH GROUP (HOLDING) SAL

Lieu

Description

The project will finance energy efficiency projects developed by IPT Powertech in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Objectifs

The aim is to modernise the energy facilities serving cellular telecommunications towers and datacentres across several countries in the Region.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Aspects environnementaux

Each facility to be financed will likely be very small and should have very little negative impact on the environment. However, the developer will be contractually bound to carry out the works and ensure maintenance activities in accordance with the national legislation in force and the principles of the European directives. The implementation of the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The cumulative impact could instead generate significant environmental benefits. The project, which involves the installation of solar panel and battery power systems to complement or replace diesel generators, is expected to save fuel (diesel) and reduce CO2 emissions.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 20/02/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Régional - Afrique Énergie