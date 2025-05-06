BPCE YOUNG FARMER AND AGRICULTURE MBIL

Référence: 20240461

Date de publication: 24 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BPCE SA

The operation consists of multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to facilitate longer-term financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the agriculture/bioeconomy sector in France. At least 10% will be dedicated to young and new farmers and 30% to support climate action & environmental sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation will support financing of SMEs and Mid-caps investments in the French bioeconomy sector via an intermediated loan to BCPE, a solid promoter and repeat counterparty to the EIB.

The Operations falls under the EIB's vertical Public Policy Goal (PPG) of SME and Midcap financing and horizontal PPG Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. BCPE is committed to allocate at least 10% of the loan amount to support the installation of young and new farmers and at least 30% to climate action and environmental sustainability investments.

The Operation will address market failures, improve the competitiveness of French and EU agriculture, and support bioeconomy supply chains. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.

Objectifs

Supporting SMEs and mid-caps in agriculture and the bioeconomy — particularly young and new farmers, who face greater challenges in accessing long-term bank financing — remains a key priority for both the EIB and the European Commission (EC). The agriculture and bioeconomy sectors form one of the largest industries in the EU, with an annual turnover of more than EUR 2 trillion. According to the EC's Bioeconomy Strategy (updated in 2023), the development of a sustainable European bioeconomy is expected to create at least one million new jobs by 2030.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 7/05/2025