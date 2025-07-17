EDUCATION HAUTE-GARONNE

Référence: 20240298

Date de publication: 9 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

DEPARTEMENT DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

The project mainly concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of public lower-secondary education facilities, as well as other infrastructure receiving pupils and children, in the department of Haute-Garonne. It also includes transversal operations, in particular digitalisation, as well as works related to inclusive access, renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy transition.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments (including through digitalisation) in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education. The project will therefore help to address market failures in education by financing infrastructure that will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased knowledge, productivity, climate and environmental externalities. The project will also finance other departmental infrastructure receiving pupils and children.

Besides, the project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal as well as the "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and with the national, regional and departmental priorities in education. In particular, the project contributes to Haute-Garonne Department's multi-year investment plan covering 2023-2027 and beyond. Furthermore, 100% of the project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

In addition, the EIB loan will (i) provide the Department of Haute-Garonne with attractive terms and conditions (long tenor, grace period, flexible interest rates / disbursements / repayments) compared to those commonly available in the market, and (ii) improve and diversify its funding base.

The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.

Objectifs

The iaim is to modernise and adapt school infrastructure to changes in local demand, while improving the education offering for lower-secondary school students. Additionally, the project seeks to contribute to provide inclusive access to digitalisation and strengthen resilience to the risks of climate change and increase the energy efficiency of the school estate.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 180 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 370 million

Aspects environnementaux

Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities although educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The EIB will further verify during the project appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that all contracts for the project implementation have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 18/07/2025