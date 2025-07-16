SOITEC RDI PROGRAMME

Référence: 20240292

Date de publication: 15 septembre 2025

SOITEC SA

The project will support the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities and RDI related capital expenditures (capex) to develop next generation of silicon on insulator (SOI) wafer technologies for the semiconductor industry. In detail, three main components are part of this project. The first two component concern investments in RDI activities as well as the deployment of a first industrial deployment (FID) line of innovative semiconductor substrates and account for around 94% of total project costs. The third component relates to the construction of a new water treatment plant.

Additionality and Impact

The project relates to the promoter's RDI investments in a broad portfolio of wafer products to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the sector. When compared with other regions, Europe is behind in manufacturing semiconductors and this project will support the targets of the Digital Decade Policy Programme to increase EU's global market share in semiconductors, as well as the European Chips Act. The project will contribute to strengthen Europe's technological leadership.





The EIB loan product provides the Promoter with a flexible and tailored financial solution that strengthens its capital structure and liquidity. It includes favourable terms such as a long tenor and extended availability period. The proposed loan also provides a strong signal on the quality of the Borrower and its project, helping crowd in other commercial lenders.

Objectifs

In addition to support RDI and related capex, the project includes the capacity expansion of a wastewater treatment plant located at the promoter's main location.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 358 million

Aspects environnementaux

Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

Signé - 10/09/2025