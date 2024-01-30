DAR ES SALAAM BUS RAPID TRANSIT - BRT

Référence: 20240130

Date de publication: 12 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

DAR RAPID TRANSIT AGENCY,TANZANIA NATIONAL ROADS AGENCY

The project will finance the construction of BRT line 4 and 5 in Dar Es Salaam, including separated bus lanes, bus stations, depots, P&R facilities and non-motorised transport (NMT) infrastructure. The project will be implemented in close collaboration with AFD (Agence Française de Développement) and the World Bank.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the overall accessibility, sustainability and penetration of the city-wide network of dedicated bus-lanes. More specifically, the objectives seek to : -improve the efficiency of the public transport system and encourage the shift to regular collective transport from private cars and minibuses. Additionally, high-quality pedestrian facilities along the BRT Lines will also contribute to the shift towards sustainable transport modes. The shift towards this urban transport system is expected to have a positive social impact by reducing traffic congestion, commuting travel time, while improving accessibility to places of study, work and markets. - improve the quality and attractiveness of public transportation services in the Dar es Salaam Region through the investment in high-quality BRT lanes. -mitigate the negative environmental effects of transportation, notably by reducing air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and road accidents by adopting modern vehicles equipped with the latest engine technology. - improve the drainage in some of the major flood prone areas of the city, by investing in storm water drainage. , By addressing this challenge, the project will be providing an efficient, accessible, climate resilient and safe transport solution.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 201 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 688 million

Aspects environnementaux

Any environmental and social impact will be addressed in accordance with the United Republic of Tanzania's national regulations in line with EIB’s standards and will be covered by the review of the project specific environmental and social management plan and resettlement action plan.

Passation des marchés

The projects are in the public sector and are subject to public procurement. The requirement to comply with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement has been communicated to the promoter. The promoter will adopt open competitive procedures and envisages, among others, the publication of the prequalification notices in the OJEU for the main contracts. The tender documents will be prepared in line with EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 16/07/2024