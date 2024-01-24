SOLOMON WATER FACILITY

Date de publication: 8 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSOLOMON ISLANDS WATER AUTHORITY (SI
Lieu
Description
The facility will provide additional financing to support the reconfiguration of the sewerage system in Honiara, as part of the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) in the Solomon Islands.
Objectifs
The project targets pollution reduction and climate resilience.
Secteur(s)
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 24 million (EUR 20 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by helping to reduce pollution from untreated discharge of sewage and to strengthen Solomon Water's resilience to climate change, bringing into project design a number of features adopted by advanced water utilities around the world.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 17/05/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).