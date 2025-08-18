BCEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME

Référence: 20240115

Date de publication: 2 mai 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANQUE ET CAISSE D'EPARGNE DE L'ETA

The project will support the construction of affordable housing in Luxembourg.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the provision of adequate affordable housing in Luxembourg. The current market failure is due to the lack of adequate housing at affordable prices as the available housing supply on the market does not cater for the demand of low or modest income people. The financing, intermediated by and provided in partnership with BCEE, will tackle this market gap by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, thus indirectly supporting affordable rent levels in the market.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 207 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

Approuvé - 18/08/2025