BCEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME

Date de publication: 2 mai 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANQUE ET CAISSE D'EPARGNE DE L'ETA
Lieu
Description
The project will support the construction of affordable housing in Luxembourg.
Objectifs
The aim is to improve the provision of adequate affordable housing in Luxembourg. The current market failure is due to the lack of adequate housing at affordable prices as the available housing supply on the market does not cater for the demand of low or modest income people. The financing, intermediated by and provided in partnership with BCEE, will tackle this market gap by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, thus indirectly supporting affordable rent levels in the market.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 207 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Statut
Approuvé - 18/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).