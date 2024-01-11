TECHEU - NCBJ RESEARCH FACILITIES EXTENSION

Référence: 20240111

Date de publication: 17 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

NARODOWE CENTRUM BADAN JADROWYCH

The project concerns investments in cutting-edge scientific and supporting infrastructure and research capabilities at the National Centre for Nuclear Research (Narodowe Centrum Badan Jadrowych - NCBJ) in Poland.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance a project involving the design, construction and equipping of innovative research and teaching facilities of the National Centre for Nuclear Research in Poland, improving the research standards and commercialization potential of the entity.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

PLN 85 million (EUR 20 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

PLN 462 million (EUR 108 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover research activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. The requirements of the EIA will be checked at the appraisal stage.

Passation des marchés

The NCBJ is a public legal entity. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the OJEU, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen