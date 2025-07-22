BNDES BRAZIL WATER AND SANITATION

Date de publication: 19 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO NACIONAL DE DESENVOLVIMENTO E
Lieu
Description
Loan through Brazil's development bank to partly finance investment projects in the water and sewerage sector located throughout the country.
Objectifs
This project will improve access to water and sanitation services in Brazil. The purpose of this programme is to support achieving Brazil's national objectives under its "Sanitation National Plan" (Plano Nacional de Saneamento Básico) and its new "Sanitation Legal Framework" (novo Marco Legal do Saneamento) approved by Lei n. 14,026/2020, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals numbers 3, 6, 11, 13, 14 and 17. The loan will be used for the rehabilitation, expansion and construction of water and wastewater infrastructure and expansion of services to unconnected customers.
Secteur(s)
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
Aspects environnementaux
Significant environmental and social risks are not expected at this stage. Compliance with the national legislation and the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during Appraisal and subsequent allocations. The schemes are expected to have some minor environmental impacts during construction and no negative residual impact in the operational phase. The project's residual negative impacts during construction and operation are limited and offset by the expected positive impacts.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 22/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).