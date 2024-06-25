KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

Date de publication: 7 août 2024
The project concerns the roll-out of ground-based and rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) investments located on-site and off-site across the promoter's manufacturing sites in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria and in Ukraine).
The aim is to allow the promoter to decrease the carbon footprint of its manufacturing sites by increasing electricity generation from solar PV plants.
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Services - Transports et entreposage
EUR 146 million
EUR 196 million
The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental impacts. None of the investment schemes is expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). The Promoter is expected to apply sound environmental and social management procedures.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The company applies private procurement procedures following good business practices.
Approuvé - 25/06/2024
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).