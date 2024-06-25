KRONOSPAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

Référence: 20240100

Date de publication: 7 août 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S) ACCEPTABL

The project concerns the roll-out of ground-based and rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) investments located on-site and off-site across the promoter's manufacturing sites in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria and in Ukraine).

Objectifs

The aim is to allow the promoter to decrease the carbon footprint of its manufacturing sites by increasing electricity generation from solar PV plants.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Services - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 146 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 196 million

Aspects environnementaux

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental impacts. None of the investment schemes is expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU). The Promoter is expected to apply sound environmental and social management procedures.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The company applies private procurement procedures following good business practices.

Statut

Approuvé - 25/06/2024