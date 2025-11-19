Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Référence: 20231002
Date de publication: 20 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK CJSC

Lieu

Description

The facility consists of a loan to Ardshinbank to support of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Armenia.

Objectifs

The aim is to contribute to finance eligible projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The intermediary will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 19/11/2025

Milestone
Approuvé
19 novembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

