ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Référence: 20231002

Date de publication: 20 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK CJSC

The facility consists of a loan to Ardshinbank to support of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Armenia.

Objectifs

The aim is to contribute to finance eligible projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in the country.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The intermediary will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 19/11/2025