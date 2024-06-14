Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Référence: 20230930
Date de publication: 24 mai 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

Lieu

Description

The operation operation will allow BBVA to optimise capital allocation across business segments to create headroom for new lending activity targeting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to Spanish SMEs and Mid-Caps, most of which have been impacted by the energy crisis. BBVA has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefits and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment, and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd in public and private investors.


BBVA's expertise in allocating EIB's funds ensures that funds are channelled strategically to address the pressing needs of businesses, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, including those located in cohesion regions. Ultimately, the scope is to promote employment in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 17/06/2024

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
14 juin 2024
17 juin 2024

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Espagne Lignes de crédit