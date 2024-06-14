BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Date de publication: 24 mai 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Lieu
Description
The operation operation will allow BBVA to optimise capital allocation across business segments to create headroom for new lending activity targeting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Spain.
Additionality and Impact
The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to Spanish SMEs and Mid-Caps, most of which have been impacted by the energy crisis. BBVA has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefits and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment, and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd in public and private investors.
BBVA's expertise in allocating EIB's funds ensures that funds are channelled strategically to address the pressing needs of businesses, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, including those located in cohesion regions. Ultimately, the scope is to promote employment in the country.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 17/06/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).