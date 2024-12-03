LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Date de publication: 3 octobre 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierLUZARO ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists in a loan to support the intermediary in financing small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Spain, mainly located in the Basque Country.
Additionality and Impact
The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The proposed operation is thus eligible under paragraph (c) of Article 309 (common interest) of the EU Treaty.
Objectifs
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the target beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 21/02/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).