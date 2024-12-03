LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Référence: 20230917

Date de publication: 3 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

LUZARO ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO SA

The operation consists in a loan to support the intermediary in financing small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Spain, mainly located in the Basque Country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The proposed operation is thus eligible under paragraph (c) of Article 309 (common interest) of the EU Treaty.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the target beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 21/02/2025