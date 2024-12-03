Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Référence: 20230917
Date de publication: 3 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

LUZARO ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO SA

Lieu

Description

The operation consists in a loan to support the intermediary in financing small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Spain, mainly located in the Basque Country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The proposed operation is thus eligible under paragraph (c) of Article 309 (common interest) of the EU Treaty.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the target beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 21/02/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
3 décembre 2024
21 février 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Espagne Lignes de crédit