GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20230886
Date de publication: 26 février 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

GEFA BANK GMBH

Lieu

Description

The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 2/02/2024

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne Pays de l’UE Lignes de crédit