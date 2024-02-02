GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Date de publication: 26 février 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierGEFA BANK GMBH
The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.
The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
À l'examen - 2/02/2024
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).