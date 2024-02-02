GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20230886

Date de publication: 26 février 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

GEFA BANK GMBH

The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

À l'examen - 2/02/2024