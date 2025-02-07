Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ING BANK SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS L4SME-MIDCAPS 3

Référence: 20230726
Date de publication: 8 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ING ASSET FINANCE BELGIUM NV,ING BANK NV,ING BELGIQUE,ING EQUIPMENT LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE (NEDERLAND) BV,ING LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE LUXEMBOURG SA,ING LUXEMBOURG,ING TRUCK LEASE BELGIUM NV

Lieu

Description

The operation will help ING to finance sustainable projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Benelux countries.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries and support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 7/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
7 février 2025
7 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pays-Bas Belgique Lignes de crédit