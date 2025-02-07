ING BANK SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS L4SME-MIDCAPS 3

Référence: 20230726

Date de publication: 8 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ING ASSET FINANCE BELGIUM NV,ING BANK NV,ING BELGIQUE,ING EQUIPMENT LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE (NEDERLAND) BV,ING LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE LUXEMBOURG SA,ING LUXEMBOURG,ING TRUCK LEASE BELGIUM NV

The operation will help ING to finance sustainable projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Benelux countries.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries and support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

Signé - 7/07/2025