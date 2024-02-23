METROPOLE ROUEN DECARBONISED BUS FLEET RENEWAL

Référence: 20230698

Date de publication: 5 février 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

METROPOLE ROUEN NORMANDIE

The project will finance the renewal of 128 buses of the Rouen Métropole public transport network with zero-emission vehicles, the electrical retrofit of 49 school buses and coaches as well as and the upgrade of the ticketing and operation system. Among the 128 buses, 14 will be standard hydrogen buses (12m), 70 will be electric articulated buses (18m) and 44 will be standard electric buses (12m). Implementation will happen in the period 2023-2026.

Additionality and Impact

Le Projet soutien la mise en oeuvre de la stratégie de mobilité durable du Promoteur et s'aligne avec les objectifs à l'horizon 2035 du Plan De Mobilité (PDM) de la Métropole Rouen Normandie (MRN) arrêté par délibération du 25 septembre 2023. De ce fait, ces objectifs sont cohérents avec les ambitions du Pacte vert européen (« European Green Deal ») et les orientations et de la Stratégie de Mobilité Durable et Intelligente (« Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy »).





Le Projet contribue de manière significative aux objectifs de la BEI en matière de "Villes et Régions Durables", d'action climatique et de protection de l'environnement et est aligné avec la feuille de route de la Banque pour le climat 2021-2025 et avec la politique de prêt dans le secteur des transports. Il remédiera aux défaillances du marché spécifiques du secteur et entraînera des avantages économiques, sociaux et environnementaux. Ces avantages ne se concrétiseraient pas dans la même mesure sans l'intervention publique. La participation de la BEI a un impact important sur la mobilisation d'autres acteurs financiers et indique que le projet est solide et mérite d'être soutenu, facilitant ainsi son financement et sa mise en oeuvre complète. Par ailleurs, les conditions de financement proposées par la Banque (maturité longue, durée de tirage et nombre de tranches) n'ont pas d'équivalent sur le marché.





Objectifs

The project aims to improve the quality and environmental sustainability of the public transport service by shifting the bus fleet of Rouen Métropole, including the fleet used for school services, to zero emissions technologies. The investments are expected to contribute to the objective of sustainable urban transport and climate change mitigation. The project should improve the attractiveness of public transport services and consequently reduce dependence on private cars. As a result, it should contribute to the reduction of environmental pollution from transport in terms of air and noise pollution, road accidents and global warming. Furthermore, it should bring benefits in terms of improved accessibility to places of study and work.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 131 million

Aspects environnementaux

Manufacturing of vehicles does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore no EIA is required for this component. Also the depot upgrade and equipment to charge the buses are not expected to fall under the EIA Directives and this will be further confirmed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by reducing noise and air pollution. Furthermore, the project should contribute to reducing the GHG emissions.

Passation des marchés

The EIB will require the promoter to confirm that contracts for implementation of the project were tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU , Directive 2014/24 as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 15/04/2024