AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

Date de publication: 23 février 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSALZBURGER SPARKASSE BANK AG
Lieu
Description
Through the intermediary, the operation will support limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.
Additionality and Impact
The Project comprises the construction of some 1000 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development across Salzburg Federal State. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in cities in the region. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in cities across Salzburg Federal State, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the construction of new social and affordable housing units in the region of Salzburg, Austria. It will include a 25% climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) component.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Statut
Signé - 16/07/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).