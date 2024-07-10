Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

Référence: 20230663
Date de publication: 23 février 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

SALZBURGER SPARKASSE BANK AG

Lieu

Description

Through the intermediary, the operation will support limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 1000 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development across Salzburg Federal State. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in cities in the region. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in cities across Salzburg Federal State, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the construction of new social and affordable housing units in the region of Salzburg, Austria. It will include a 25% climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) component.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Statut

Signé - 16/07/2024

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 juillet 2024
16 juillet 2024

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Autriche Aménagement urbain