CONAFIPS GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION ECUADOR

Référence: 20230471

Date de publication: 2 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CORPORACION NACIONAL DE FINANZAS POPULARES Y SOLIDARIAS

The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) provided to Corporación Nacional de Finanzas Populares y Solidarias (CONAFIPS), a public financial corporation operating in Ecuador as a second-tier bank. This marks the first operation under the DESIREE programme in Ecuador.

Objectifs

The aim is to promote financial inclusion in Ecuador. CONAFIPS will finance energy efficiency and gender-focused projects, as well as other economic activities like agriculture, industry, and individual entrepreneurship by vulnerable groups.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 4/11/2025