CONAFIPS GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION ECUADOR

Date de publication: 2 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCORPORACION NACIONAL DE FINANZAS POPULARES Y SOLIDARIAS
Lieu
Description
The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) provided to Corporación Nacional de Finanzas Populares y Solidarias (CONAFIPS), a public financial corporation operating in Ecuador as a second-tier bank. This marks the first operation under the DESIREE programme in Ecuador.
Objectifs
The aim is to promote financial inclusion in Ecuador. CONAFIPS will finance energy efficiency and gender-focused projects, as well as other economic activities like agriculture, industry, and individual entrepreneurship by vulnerable groups.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 4/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).