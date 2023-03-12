GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - DASHEN BANK

Date de publication: 25 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierDASHEN BANK SC
Lieu
Description
Intermediated loan to Dashen Bank to on-lend to exporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to a lesser extent mid-caps, mostly operating in the agriculture sector in Ethiopia with complementary targets on climate action and environmental sustainability and gender.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, with a particular focus on agriculture, climate action and environmental sustainability as well as projects promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment, in line with the 2X Challenge Criteria.
Secteur(s)
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).