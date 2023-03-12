Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - DASHEN BANK

Référence: 20230312
Date de publication: 25 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

DASHEN BANK SC

Lieu

Description

Intermediated loan to Dashen Bank to on-lend to exporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to a lesser extent mid-caps, mostly operating in the agriculture sector in Ethiopia with complementary targets on climate action and environmental sustainability and gender.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, with a particular focus on agriculture, climate action and environmental sustainability as well as projects promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment, in line with the 2X Challenge Criteria.

Secteur(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen

