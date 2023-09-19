DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Référence: 20230266

Date de publication: 3 août 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

DABROWA GORNICZA

The framework loan will support the multi-annual investment programme of the City of Dabrowa Gornicza. The operation will be signed under the SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (2021-0206).

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Dabrowa Gornicza in the period 2023-2026. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban infrastructure by investing in public municipal infrastructure and improvements in energy efficiency of public buildings. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.





The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental

externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and social care systems, and climate externalities.





The City of Dabrowa Gornicza is located in Silesia (region), classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.





The flexible and long-term EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs and contributes to the stability of the City's financing sources, enabling the implementation of its investment programme. It also offers flexible conditions (in terms of drawdowns, length of grace and availability periods and long maturity) that match the municipal funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds, use the available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to funds under the Just Transition Mechanism.

Objectifs

The aim is to support eligible schemes in line with the City's strategy, contributing to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services, such as urban development, infrastructure upgrade and construction, thermo-modernisation of public buildings, etc.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

PLN 110 million (EUR 24 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

PLN 402 million (EUR 86 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The EIB will allocate its funds to eligible and environmentally sound schemes. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 22/09/2023