UTTARAKHAND WATER AND SANITATION

Référence: 20230238

Date de publication: 16 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UTTARAKHAND URBAN SECTOR DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

The project will finance investments to improve water supply and sanitation services in six cities of the Indian State of Uttarakhand. The loan will support the construction of new infrastructure, such as new treatment plants, the expansion of water supply network and wastewater collection system to unconnected customers as well as the rehabilitation and upgrade of the existing water supply systems by reducing water losses and energy consumption.

Objectifs

The aim is to achieve almost full, efficient and quality service coverage by 2030, as per Government of Uttarakhand Vision 2030. With its strong focus on climate adaptation and gender equality, the project also contributes to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (1, 3, 6, 11, 13).

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 200 million (EUR 183 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 466 million (EUR 425 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by pollution abatement in water bodies and mitigate climate change through the reduction in emissions due to centralised wastewater treatment as well as reduction in water leakage and improving energy efficiency. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, some of the investments may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) if located in the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Where a formal EIA is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. The promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 2/07/2025