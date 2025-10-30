TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Référence: 20230187

Date de publication: 8 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TRATON SE

The project will support Traton Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in modular vehicle architecture.

Objectifs

The objectives are to provide standardised interfaces, enhance flexibility, enable rapid technology integration and optimise production. The project aims to support interchangeable systems and modules, improve adaptability to meet specific customer requirements, ensure quick and scalable introduction of new technologies and reduce development lead times.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1218 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Statut

Signé - 2/12/2025