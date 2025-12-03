Recherche FR menu
 
Le Groupe BEI célèbre la Journée internationale des personnes handicapées. La diversité, l'équité et l'inclusion sont des éléments centraux de notre identité. Guidés par les valeurs de l'Union européenne, nous œuvrons à la mise en place d'un environnement accessible et inclusif, où toutes et tous peuvent contribuer et se développer.

TECHEU VD QWELLO - EV CHARGING (IEU SIW)

Référence: 20230092
Date de publication: 3 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

QWELLO GMBH

Lieu

Description

The project will support the development of a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in EU cities, as well as technology development investments to increase the range of services available to end users.

Objectifs

The aim of the project is to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Europe by deploying Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure and expanding the availability of public charging networks. In doing so, it supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The project is closely aligned with EU climate and transport policies, including the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. Specifically, it contributes to the EU targets of reaching one million public EV recharging points by 2025, and supports the further objective of achieving three million public recharging points by 2030.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 132 million

Aspects environnementaux

EVC stations are not listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment. However, in case a specific EVC station installation requires major construction works listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive or located in an environmentally sensitive area, this installation may be subject to an environmental permitting procedure. In such cases, the Bank requires to be informed of the relevant decisions issued by the competent authorities prior to any funds being used.

Passation des marchés

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne France Suède Pologne Espagne Italie Portugal Transports