Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

RBI REPOWER FL

Référence: 20230089
Date de publication: 15 juin 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

Lieu

Description

The project consists in an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) with RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI) to finance renewable energy projects in Austria and other EU member states.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in the European Union, in line with the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 267 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 17/05/2023

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Roumanie Hongrie Pays de l’UE Énergie