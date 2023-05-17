RBI REPOWER FL

Référence: 20230089

Date de publication: 15 juin 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

The project consists in an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) with RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI) to finance renewable energy projects in Austria and other EU member states.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in the European Union, in line with the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 267 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 17/05/2023