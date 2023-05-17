RBI REPOWER FL

Date de publication: 15 juin 2023
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Lieu
Description
The project consists in an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) with RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI) to finance renewable energy projects in Austria and other EU member states.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in the European Union, in line with the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 267 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 17/05/2023
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).