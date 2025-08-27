NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Date de publication: 12 juin 2023
Lieu
Description
The project consists of a loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria to support investments in the green, agri and digital sectors through the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).
Objectifs
The aim is to improve access to medium and long-term finance for Nigerian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) carrying out projects in the sectors above through local banks and microfinance institutions. A special focus on underserved groups such as female entrepreneurs and youth.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB will require from DBN to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The EIB will require DBN to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 27/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).