APIS GROWTH FUND III

Date de publication: 14 avril 2023
Lieu
Description
The project consists in a growth stage equity fund investing in companies providing innovative financial services solutions in Africa and Asia.
Objectifs
Through a participation in the Fund, the EIB will help the fund manager to further establish its position as an investor in the field of innovative provision of financial services. The fund will provide equity financing to high growth companies active at all levels of the financial services sector. These include payments, credit and savings, insurance, technology enablers as well as service providers and capital markets, ultimately fostering financial inclusion in Africa and Asia.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 80 million (EUR 70 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 1000 million (EUR 877 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB will ensure that the project meets the EIB's environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Furthermore, the fund manager has developed a fully integrated ESG management system to assess, manage and monitor ESG issues at all stages of the investment process.
Passation des marchés
N/A
Statut
À l'examen - 27/03/2023
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).