BANCO DO BRASIL GENDER AND AMAZON PORTFOLIO

Référence: 20220835

Date de publication: 18 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO DO BRASIL SA

The framework loan will finance the expansion of Banco do Brasil's renewable energy and energy efficiency portfolios to support the Global Gateway Investment Agenda priorities in Brazil. The operation will also support the intermediary's lending portfolio to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps under a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL).

Objectifs

By supporting investments into renewable energy and energy efficiency, the project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives under the Targeted Green Economy Facility (TGEF) by promoting climate change mitigation. The operation is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action). The operation will also contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and energy efficiency measures, in line with the EIB's Energy Lending Criteria and its Climate Action objectives.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 350 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 633 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy and energy efficiency investments that help mitigate climate change. It will be compliant with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

It is expected that the beneficiaries of the schemes under this Framework Loan will be predominantly private entities and therefore subject to private procurement regime. However, it cannot be excluded that some schemes could be classified as public for procurement purposes. Schemes that are subject to local content requirements will not be eligible for the EIB's financing. In any case, the Financial Intermediary will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025