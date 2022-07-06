LRH WATER INFRA UPGRADE II

Référence: 20220706

Date de publication: 19 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

LARIO RETI HOLDING SPA

The project will finance the promoter's investments in water infrastructure (e.g. water and wastewater treatment plants, networks and pumping stations) during the period 2024 - 2028.

Objectifs

The aim is to continue support the promoter's investments in the Province of Lecco (Lombardy Region).

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 49 million

Aspects environnementaux

The capacity of the Promoter with regards to Environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The project is expected to bring substantial public health and environmental benefits from improved access to safe and resilient water services, reduced greenhouse gas emissions from reduced water losses, a more rational use of water resources and protection of local groundwater. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Passation des marchés

The EIB requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen