Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

NANTES AIRPORT CONCESSION

Référence: 20220512
Date de publication: 1 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE

Lieu

Description

The project will finance the immediate works related to the upgrade of Nantes-Atlantique (NTE) airport, which is under a 35 to 45-year design, build, operate, transfer (DBFOT) concession. The contractual framework is a concession granted by DGAC (Direction générale de l'aviation civile), the French Civil Aviation Authority.

Objectifs

The investment will address current service level deficiencies, enhancing operational resilience and passenger service standards. Additionally, it will also improve the sustainability of airport operations in terms of building, utility networks and equipment efficiency as well as safety and security.

Secteur(s)

Aspects environnementaux

A number of components included in this project would normally be classified under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and to other national and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

Approuvé - 16/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
16 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

France Transports