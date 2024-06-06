UKRAINE DIGITAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SERVICES

Référence: 20220484

Date de publication: 3 février 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

The project will finance the development of a national emergency response infrastructure accessible through a single number: 112. The new Emergency 112 call centre will coordinate all call systems of the police, ambulance, fire brigades, and gas emergency teams within the emergency response organisation (ERO). The related investments concern the rollout of the IT infrastructure for the 112 Call Centre, including the necessary software solutions and Data Centre IT capabilities to support the whole system. The project's infrastructure will be established across four cities: Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

Additionality and Impact

The project will create a new 112 system based on modern technological platform, operational model, and European standards. The expected impact is a substantial reinforcement of intervention and rescue capabilities of the different Final Beneficiaries based on a high-available and interoperable network infrastructure offering fast, reliable and secured communication services.





The Project is fully aligned with the EU assistance to Ukraine within the context of war. The Project covers to a large extent the needs defined in the Third Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3 from February 2024). The Project supports activities in priority areas of the Ukraine Plan prepared with the support of the European Commission in view of the EU Ukraine Facility.

The Bank is providing a substantial and favourable financing package, consisting of sovereign lending, project finance, and the management of an investment grant from the Neighbourhood Investment Platform. In addition, the Bank contributed to the preparation of the project and provided technical expertise in the preparation and structuring of the project, compliance with environmental and social standards during project implementation. Furthermore, a Technical Assistance will be provided for implementation, procurement support and monitoring of the project.





The project addresses the market failure of underinvestment in a public good.

Objectifs

The main objectives of establishing the national Emergency 112 call system are: (i) accelerate the information exchange between the EROs integrated into the 112 system; (ii) increase the efficiency of organisational and managerial activities, ensuring timely and adequate management decisions by the entities integrated into the system; (iii) provide information and analytical support for the activities of the 112 system entities. The project will support a critical public initiative with a strong focus on civilian security and contribute to improve and upgrade the country's existing digital infrastructure.

Commentaires

Guarantee to be determined.

Secteur(s)

Services - Administration publique

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Aspects environnementaux

If it were located within the EU, the investment components related to the construction of the small data centres might fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU). The appropriate level of required environmental approvals will be assessed during the project appraisal stage;

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Statut

Signé - 29/01/2025