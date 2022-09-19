BURGAS SPECIALIZED CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Référence: 20220481

Date de publication: 19 septembre 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BURGAS MUNICIPALITY

The project consists of the construction and equipment of the Burgas Children Hospital that will be located in the Municipality of Burgas and will cover the medical needs of children from the whole southeast region.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health and Education and Public Research). It includes facilities, which, besides their main goal to provide specialized paediatric health care services, are also envisaged to be dedicated to medical education and medical research and, by this the project adds to the relevant European, national and regional policies in the area of health sector, research and education.





The project aims to provide higher quality and more accessible paediatric healthcare services. By providing tertiary and quaternary paediatric health care facilities, currently non-existing in the region, the project responds to the unmet health care services need of the catchment population. The project also supports the increased quality of medical education at the only medical university in this region. The new hospital premises will also help attract and retain skilled medical professionals.





The EIB's involvement in the financing of the project will contribute significantly to the improvement of the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base, increasing its debt maturity structure and lowering its average cost of funding. In relation to non-financial contribution, the project already benefits from extensive EIAH Advisory Support for the assessment of its feasibility, including next stage functional planning and preliminary design related activities in line with best European and international practices and standards.

Objectifs

The project's main objective is the establishment of appropriate infrastructure to enable the delivery of specialised paediatric healthcare services for the south-eastern region of Bulgaria. The project is intended to create a new type of medical institution, fully focused on the needs of children and their treatment with the active participation of parents or caretakers.

Secteur(s)

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 21 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 77 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development. The Bank will encourage the promoter to take into account circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 12/09/2023