SANTANDER GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Date de publication: 8 août 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO SANTANDER SA
Lieu
Description
This operation, under the 'Growth4Midcaps Lending Envelope' (2023-0947), will support the intermediary in providing loans to mid-caps in Spain.
Additionality and Impact
This Growth for Mid-Cap operation is designed to support businesses by fostering access to finance and contributing to long-term economic growth. It aligns with the EIB's objective of providing financial support to mid-caps, which are crucial for Europe's digital and green transitions due to their propensity for green and innovative investments. This support is particularly important as companies gradually engage in new investment projects amidst the uncertainty and challenges posed by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and ongoing trade disruptions.
Specifically, the operation will support mid-caps by guaranteeing eligible transactions, such as term loans for investment purposes. This guarantee will help address capital and credit-related constraints for Santander, thereby unlocking additional lending capacity. The operation is also expected to have a signalling effect, as this type of product is not commonly available in the relevant market. It complements other promotional schemes aimed at stimulating lending to the real economy, with a significant share of the supported projects expected to be located in Cohesion regions.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 560 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 24/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).