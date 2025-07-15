SANTANDER GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Référence: 20220142

Date de publication: 8 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO SANTANDER SA

This operation, under the 'Growth4Midcaps Lending Envelope' (2023-0947), will support the intermediary in providing loans to mid-caps in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

This Growth for Mid-Cap operation is designed to support businesses by fostering access to finance and contributing to long-term economic growth. It aligns with the EIB's objective of providing financial support to mid-caps, which are crucial for Europe's digital and green transitions due to their propensity for green and innovative investments. This support is particularly important as companies gradually engage in new investment projects amidst the uncertainty and challenges posed by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and ongoing trade disruptions.

Specifically, the operation will support mid-caps by guaranteeing eligible transactions, such as term loans for investment purposes. This guarantee will help address capital and credit-related constraints for Santander, thereby unlocking additional lending capacity. The operation is also expected to have a signalling effect, as this type of product is not commonly available in the relevant market. It complements other promotional schemes aimed at stimulating lending to the real economy, with a significant share of the supported projects expected to be located in Cohesion regions.





Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 560 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 24/07/2025