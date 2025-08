SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION

Référence: 20220068

Date de publication: 9 mars 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) dedicated to finance energy efficiency and potentially other climate action projects carried out in Spain by individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Objectifs

The proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content. The operation will include a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and SMEs and mid-caps.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 399 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 795 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 13/12/2022