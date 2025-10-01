GENNAKER OFFSHORE WIND

Date de publication: 30 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Lieu
Description
The project involves the design, implementation and operation of a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, located in the German Baltic Sea.
Objectifs
The offshore wind farm will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, which are externalities not addressed by the market. By introducing new variable renewable energy technologies, the project seeks to support the development of additional renewable capacity.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 700 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 3000 million
Aspects environnementaux
Wind farms are listed under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This means that the competent authority must decide whether an EIA is required. However, for this project, an EIA is mandatory under national legislation due to its technical characteristics.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Statut
À l'examen - 1/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).