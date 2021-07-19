BUCHAREST AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

Référence: 20210487

Date de publication: 17 janvier 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

COMPANIA NATIONALA AEROPORTURI BUCURESTI SA

The project comprises the delivery of the Bucharest Henri Coanda Airport Capital Investment Plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements at Bucharest international airport designed to increase operational resilience, ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved and improve airline and passenger experience through infrastructure improvements. Major works include: i) the structural overlay and rehabilitation of one of the airport's two main runways and associated taxiway system; ii) the renovation of the baggage handling screening system; iii) the rehabilitation of aircraft parking stands, and; iv) a range of improvements to the airside area of the airport.

Objectifs

The project will guarantee that the highest levels of safety, security and efficiency are maintained across the airport infrastructure and address current service level deficiencies, enhancing operational resilience and service standards.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Aspects environnementaux

A number of investment schemes included in this investment loan would be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required or not.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a public company subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 19/07/2021