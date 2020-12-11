BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY

Référence: 20200534

Date de publication: 19 janvier 2021

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UNIVERSITATEA DE MEDICINA SI FARMACIE CAROL DAVILA DIN BUCURESTI

The project concerns the refurbishment of the Faculty of Medicine and the construction of the research centre part of University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila" of Bucharest.

Objectifs

The project is part of a longer term modernisation programme of the University and in line with EU public policy goals associated with Education and Training 2020, Horizon 2020, and the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by enhancing teaching and learning environments and improving research facilities. The proposed operation provides additional financial resources for the expansion and improvement of both teaching and research activities and therefore, responds to various needs of the innovation system in Romania, most notably the supply of highly skilled graduates in areas of key economic and social importance and the provision of infrastructure for public research.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 24 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 48 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be analysed in detail during the development of the studies. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked prior to the building permit authorisation request stage.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 11/12/2020