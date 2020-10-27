COVID19 DISASTER PREVENTION & CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Référence: 20200182

Date de publication: 27 octobre 2020

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

The project is structured as a framework loan that will completely reshape and strengthen the operational and administrative capabilities of the Civil Protection mechanism in Greece. It will significantly upgrade the effectiveness of its intervention for disaster prevention and preparedness, public health and environmental protection.

Objectifs

It is envisaged that the project will significantly upgrade the effectiveness of the interventions of the Civil Protection mechanism for disaster prevention and impact minimisation, public health and environmental protection. The proposed investments are a top priority for the Greek Government which has placed much emphasis on civil protection, especially given the devastating natural disasters that hit the country in recent years (deadly flash floods and wildfires in November 2017 and July 2018 respectively). In this regard, a new Civil Protection Law was issued on 4 February 2020, promoting an integrated approach to risk and emergency crisis managements, fire services, and civil protection volunteerism.

Secteur(s)

Services - Administration publique

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 595 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 861 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 26/01/2021