BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL

Référence: 20170904

Date de publication: 25 mai 2018

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

METRO DE BOGOTA SA

The project consists of the reorganisation and improvement of the public transport network in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, structured under a framework loan with the major scheme being the construction of the first metro line in Bogotá, comprising a 24-km long elevated metro with 15 stations, a depot and 23 metro trains.

Objectifs

The project will improve travel times in the area, reduce traffic congestion and increase the connectivity and mobility in the city of Bogota.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 480 million (EUR 410 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 5789 million (EUR 4945 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use, reducing fuel consumption and transport-related pollutants emissions.

Passation des marchés

The procurement method and procedures have not yet been finalised. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 6/08/2018