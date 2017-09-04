BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL

Date de publication: 25 mai 2018
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierMETRO DE BOGOTA SA
Lieu
Description
The project consists of the reorganisation and improvement of the public transport network in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, structured under a framework loan with the major scheme being the construction of the first metro line in Bogotá, comprising a 24-km long elevated metro with 15 stations, a depot and 23 metro trains.
Objectifs
The project will improve travel times in the area, reduce traffic congestion and increase the connectivity and mobility in the city of Bogota.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 480 million (EUR 410 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 5789 million (EUR 4945 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use, reducing fuel consumption and transport-related pollutants emissions.
Passation des marchés
The procurement method and procedures have not yet been finalised. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Signé - 6/08/2018
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).