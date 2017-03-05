GAMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK

Date de publication: 7 juillet 2017
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierNATIONAL WATER AND ELECTRICITY COMPANY LTD
Lieu
Description
The project will consist of three components: (1) a grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a total installed capacity of 10 MW including an associated battery energy storage Ssation (BESS), (2) a number of off-grid PV and BESS units for rural health clinics, secondary schools and food manufacturing and storage facilities and (3) power grid reinforcement investments to improve security of supply, reduce technical losses and increase its renewable energy take-up capacity.
Objectifs
The development of solar PV energy in The Gambia contributes to EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency and climate objectives. It is consistent with the objectives of the Cotonou Agreement, and in line with the Bank's policies of supporting renewable energy development and combating climate change. Improving energy infrastructure is consistent with the EU "Agenda for Change" policy, which identifies energy as an essential driver of economic growth. The project will contribute to reducing the existing electricity supply gap in The Gambia using sustainable solar energy resources.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 102 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 149 million
Aspects environnementaux
Details of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the EIB's standards and with the principles of EU directives.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Signé - 27/12/2018
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).