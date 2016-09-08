SAIDABAD RAW WATER CONVEYOR

Référence: 20160156

Date de publication: 8 septembre 2016

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

DHAKA WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE AUTHORITY

The project will develop a new sustainable surface water resource that will contribute to meeting increasing water demand in Dhaka and enable a reduction in extraction from over-exploited groundwater resources. The project will increase the security of water supply and improve the resilience to adverse impacts from climate change.

Objectifs

By developing a new surface water supply scheme and by extending the distribution networks, the project will provide a long-term more reliable and sustainable water supply facing the growth of the population and also benefitting low-income communities. It will help to improve the living conditions of about 2 500 000 people in terms of health, commercial activities, etc.

Commentaires

The proposed operation will contribute to economic and environmental sustainability in Bangladesh in general, and, in particular, will help the country to achieve its Sustainable Development Goal Nº 6 on Clean Water & Sanitation (Ensure access to water and sanitation for all).

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 130 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 408 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will have a positive impact through the provision of a more reliable and sustainable water supply in Dhaka to face population growth and to reduce poverty through the delivery of a better water supply service. It will be beneficial to public health and to the productivity of the population. It will also help to reduce the use of groundwater resources and thus contribute to climate change adaptation. The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the environmental and social principles of the EU will be analysed.

Passation des marchés

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 4/06/2018