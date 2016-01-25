GREATER COLOMBO WASTEWATER PROJECT

Référence: 20140457

Date de publication: 25 janvier 2016

As part of the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program initiated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), this project will support the improvement of wastewater collection and treatment facilities of Colombo's south catchment area. The project will improve resilience to intense storms and also result in reduced emissions.

Objectifs

Expanding coverage and efficacy of sanitation services will reduce pollution in the city, its watercourses and the sea, therefore having a positive impact on health and livelihoods. The project thus contributes to UN sustainable development goal (SDG) 6 (clean water and sanitation) and is eligible under the External Mandate for EIB activity in Asia and Latin America, in particular regarding social infrastructure and environment (sanitation).

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 58 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 156 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health by improving and extending sewage collection and treatment before discharging into the sea. The ADB is in the process of carrying out initial environmental examinations (IEEs) for all components, which will also include contractor environmental management plans. At this stage no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is expected to be required for components included in this project. Two project components are expected to require resettlement and another the re-possession of land owned by Colombo Municipal Council currently used by a school as sports grounds. Resettlement plans are being prepared in line with national legislation and ADB's Safeguard Policy Statement, which are acceptable to the EIB.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 20/01/2017