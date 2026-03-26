TECHEU VD BIOLAMINA (BIOTECH ACT)

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support the research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities of a Swedish biotech company developing innovative products for cell therapy applications, serving conditions with unmet medical needs.

The financing of this project addresses a failure in financial markets for RDI, which arises from limited access to appropriate financing due to factors such as information asymmetries and misaligned incentives. By generating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to deliver significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen Sweden's and Europe's position in the life sciences sector, and contribute to the creation and retention of skilled jobs.

EIB's financing will be complementary to VCs, family offices and institutional investors.

By financing a portion of the investment the EIB will provide a significant cash runway for the Promoter to further develop its R&D activities, accelerate the growth of its pipeline and enable it to scale operations. In addition, the Venture Debt product the EIB offers helps the Company to diversify its current financing structure and provides a positive signalling effect to incentivise further support from other financing sources. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.