GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

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Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
The project involves the construction of a multi-activity centre designed to provide cultural and sports facilities for the benefit of the wider local community. It will serve different generations and cater to a broad range of interests. The planned investments include cultural facilities such as a library, cinema, drama and music studios; a multi-purpose hall for various sports activities; swimming pools; leisure and activity areas; as well as a restaurant and office spaces. The project forms part of a comprehensive urban regeneration programme. Three phases have already been completed, and the current project constitutes the fourth phase.
The aim is to further support the revitalisation of the urban centre and contribute to enhancing the quality, functionality, and attractiveness of the built environment.
The Project concerns the construction of a new Multi Activity Centre providing modern cultural, sports and leisure facilities as part of a wider urban regeneration programme in Gällivare, a municipality undergoing a profound urban transformation linked to a green transition. The Project is aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities on sustainable urban development, energy efficiency, climate action and social inclusion, and contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It addresses a clear market failure, as investments in high-quality, energy-efficient social infrastructure generate significant social and environmental externalities but insufficient direct revenues to be financed on market terms. The Project is expected to act as a catalyst for urban regeneration, strengthening community cohesion, improving quality of life and supporting population attraction and retention; thus, supporting long-term socio-economic sustainability goals.
The EIB, as a provider of a long-term unsecured loan with a long draw-down availability period, matches the funding needs of the Municipality for its capital expenditures when implementing investment plans and climate neutrality goals. The EIB loan also offer revision/conversion of the interest rate after a number of years, which is valued by public sector clients in the Swedish market.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
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