GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

The Project concerns the construction of a new Multi Activity Centre providing modern cultural, sports and leisure facilities as part of a wider urban regeneration programme in Gällivare, a municipality undergoing a profound urban transformation linked to a green transition. The Project is aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities on sustainable urban development, energy efficiency, climate action and social inclusion, and contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It addresses a clear market failure, as investments in high-quality, energy-efficient social infrastructure generate significant social and environmental externalities but insufficient direct revenues to be financed on market terms. The Project is expected to act as a catalyst for urban regeneration, strengthening community cohesion, improving quality of life and supporting population attraction and retention; thus, supporting long-term socio-economic sustainability goals.





The EIB, as a provider of a long-term unsecured loan with a long draw-down availability period, matches the funding needs of the Municipality for its capital expenditures when implementing investment plans and climate neutrality goals. The EIB loan also offer revision/conversion of the interest rate after a number of years, which is valued by public sector clients in the Swedish market.