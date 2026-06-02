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        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        103 729 761,38 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Suède : 103 729 761,38 €
        Aménagement urbain : 103 729 761,38 €
        Date(s) de signature
        29/06/2026 : 103 729 761,38 €
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        06/06/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        25 février 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 29/06/2026
        20250653
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        GALLIVARE KOMMUN
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        SEK 1150 million (EUR 106 million)
        SEK 2300 million (EUR 212 million)
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        Description
        Objectifs

        The project involves the construction of a multi-activity centre designed to provide cultural and sports facilities for the benefit of the wider local community. It will serve different generations and cater to a broad range of interests. The planned investments include cultural facilities such as a library, cinema, drama and music studios; a multi-purpose hall for various sports activities; swimming pools; leisure and activity areas; as well as a restaurant and office spaces. The project forms part of a comprehensive urban regeneration programme. Three phases have already been completed, and the current project constitutes the fourth phase.

        The aim is to further support the revitalisation of the urban centre and contribute to enhancing the quality, functionality, and attractiveness of the built environment.

        Additionnalité et impact

        The Project concerns the construction of a new Multi Activity Centre providing modern cultural, sports and leisure facilities as part of a wider urban regeneration programme in Gällivare, a municipality undergoing a profound urban transformation linked to a green transition. The Project is aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities on sustainable urban development, energy efficiency, climate action and social inclusion, and contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It addresses a clear market failure, as investments in high-quality, energy-efficient social infrastructure generate significant social and environmental externalities but insufficient direct revenues to be financed on market terms. The Project is expected to act as a catalyst for urban regeneration, strengthening community cohesion, improving quality of life and supporting population attraction and retention; thus, supporting long-term socio-economic sustainability goals.


        The EIB, as a provider of a long-term unsecured loan with a long draw-down availability period, matches the funding needs of the Municipality for its capital expenditures when implementing investment plans and climate neutrality goals. The EIB loan also offer revision/conversion of the interest rate after a number of years, which is valued by public sector clients in the Swedish market.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        2 juin 2026
        29 juin 2026
        Documents liés
        06/06/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Date de publication
        6 Jun 2026
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        257906503
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20250653
        Secteur(s)
        Aménagement urbain
        Régions
        Union européenne
        Pays
        Suède
        Disponible au public
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        Lien vers la source
        Related public register
        06/06/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Autres liens
        Fiche récapitulative
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Fiche technique
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

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