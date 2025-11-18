VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 6

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
The project will support small to medium water utilities through innovative structured financing in the Italian region of Veneto.
The project concerns the modernisation and upgrade of water collection, treatment and supply infrastructures. Proposed project components related to water supply include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks and other related works with the application of best available technologies. Related to sanitation and wastewater, the project will concern investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), among others. Additional project components might include the installation of remote-control systems with the goal to increase efficiency during the operation and maintenance of existing and future assets and networks.
The Project supports investments in the drinking water supply and wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services (IWS) in the Veneto region in Italy. It will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, along with National regulations, and will improve the coverage and quality of water supply and sanitation services in the Veneto region. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
The Project addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure. These benefits are not completely reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of a mini-bonds), fostering the creation of a an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of their source of financing.
Some of the project components might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, including public consultations. The decision of the competent Authorities regarding their Environmental Impact Assessment will be assessed during appraisal. The project components are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). It is expected that the projects will generate significant environmental and public health benefits from reduced discharge of untreated wastewater to environmental bodies because of rehabilitated and upgraded sewer systems and WWTPs. Investments in water supply networks and distribution systems will result in reduced water losses, a more rational use of scarce water resources and the protection of local groundwater. The full environmental details will be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Utility Companies to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.