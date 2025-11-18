VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 6

The Project supports investments in the drinking water supply and wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services (IWS) in the Veneto region in Italy. It will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, along with National regulations, and will improve the coverage and quality of water supply and sanitation services in the Veneto region. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The Project addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure. These benefits are not completely reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of a mini-bonds), fostering the creation of a an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of their source of financing.