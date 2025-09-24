PROJECT AETHER

The Project aligns with Poland's strategy to strengthen the domestic defence industries to foster modernization, deployment of new production capacity, self-reliance in maintenance, and contribute effectively to NATO's collective security.





The Project's activities are eligible for EIB financing and in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital) public policy goal. They also contribute to the EIB transversal public policy goal "Security and Defence". As such, the Project supports the objectives of the "European Defence Readiness 2030" White Paper through funding the European defence sector. Moreover, the Project contributes to the Bank's Economic and Social Cohesion transversal policy objective.





The Project contributes to the EIB core strategic priorities "Security and Defence" and "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU).





The Project addresses the market failures of imperfect competition and public goods.





The Project strengthens the industrial competitiveness of a prominent Polish supplier of specialised services, by supporting the ramp-up of servicing capacity and by adding specific capabilities to serve emerging needs to maintain the most modern assets of the Polish Armed Forces.





The company benefits from experienced management in executing similar projects, and its organizational strength and competencies have been positively recognized by all major defence contractors in the context of several programmes.