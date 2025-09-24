PROJECT AETHER

Fiche récapitulative
The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.
The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).
The Project aligns with Poland's strategy to strengthen the domestic defence industries to foster modernization, deployment of new production capacity, self-reliance in maintenance, and contribute effectively to NATO's collective security.
The Project's activities are eligible for EIB financing and in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital) public policy goal. They also contribute to the EIB transversal public policy goal "Security and Defence". As such, the Project supports the objectives of the "European Defence Readiness 2030" White Paper through funding the European defence sector. Moreover, the Project contributes to the Bank's Economic and Social Cohesion transversal policy objective.
The Project contributes to the EIB core strategic priorities "Security and Defence" and "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU).
The Project addresses the market failures of imperfect competition and public goods.
The Project strengthens the industrial competitiveness of a prominent Polish supplier of specialised services, by supporting the ramp-up of servicing capacity and by adding specific capabilities to serve emerging needs to maintain the most modern assets of the Polish Armed Forces.
The company benefits from experienced management in executing similar projects, and its organizational strength and competencies have been positively recognized by all major defence contractors in the context of several programmes.
Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.
The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.