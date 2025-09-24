PROJECT AETHER

Date de publication: 8 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierWOJSKOWE ZAKLADY LOTNICZE NR 1 SA
Lieu
Description
The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.
Objectifs
The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 283 million (EUR 66 million)
Aspects environnementaux
Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.
Passation des marchés
The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Signé - 5/01/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).